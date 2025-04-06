Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,228,000 after buying an additional 114,085 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 58,482 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,401,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 3.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

