COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Stephen (Steve) White Sells 144,875 Shares

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Stephen (Steve) White sold 144,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.72), for a total value of A$172,401.25 ($104,485.61).
COG Financial Services Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $210.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.
COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.
About COG Financial Services
COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.
