Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of UIS stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $278.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.93 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UIS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

