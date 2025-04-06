Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
Unisys Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of UIS stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $278.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on UIS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on UIS
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unisys
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.