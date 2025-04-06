Franklin Resources Inc. Has $28.48 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,492 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $28,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $5,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 95.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Up 4.3 %

Century Communities stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.