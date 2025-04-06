Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 29,524 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 29,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $42,514.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,242.88. This represents a 13.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Scott Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $7,600.00.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 488.33%. The business had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.70 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 163,854 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Featured Stories

