Franklin Resources Inc. Has $30.51 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $30,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Illumina by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 954.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.64 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

