Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 492 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $19,055.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,580,158.02. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 547.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

