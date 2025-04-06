Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,714 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $29,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Equitable by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 152,847 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 15.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Equitable by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,418,000 after buying an additional 338,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $364,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,221.85. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,332 shares of company stock worth $5,364,610 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equitable

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.13%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.