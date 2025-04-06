Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Price Performance

YEXT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $749.04 million, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.20. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

