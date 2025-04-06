Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Major Shareholder Sells $31,415.40 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $31,415.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,496.74. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

On Monday, March 24th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 268 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $1,508.84.

On Tuesday, March 18th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $339,217.64.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.99. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAH. UBS Group raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVAH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 266.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 80.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 54,557 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.