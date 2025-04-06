Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Lifted by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises about 1.6% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $383.12 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.23 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.71 and a 200-day moving average of $502.15.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $525.38.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

