Aviva PLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 93,093 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $42,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.20 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

