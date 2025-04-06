Headlands Technologies LLC Has $165,000 Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.45 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

