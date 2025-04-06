California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,347 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 173,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 91.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $82.21 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. Susquehanna upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.