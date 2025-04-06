Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Thomas Wilder Sells 360 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,341.14. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $96,094.80.

Penumbra Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $262.37 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 128.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after acquiring an additional 375,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,396,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Penumbra by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,416,000 after buying an additional 138,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $21,475,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

