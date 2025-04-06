National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 64,753 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,893,000. Shorepath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE APTV opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.