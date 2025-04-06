Prudential PLC Buys 23,914 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in H World Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTHT. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

H World Group stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.79%.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

