Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 17,922 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 661,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $50.26 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

