Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

