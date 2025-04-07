Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,013 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 66.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 58,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TeraWulf by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WULF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jones Trading started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $995.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.76.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.