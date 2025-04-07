Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Kenvue by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA raised its stake in Kenvue by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Kenvue by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,253,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

