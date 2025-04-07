Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $428.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.52. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Argus upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.81.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

