Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,445,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,549,000 after buying an additional 2,245,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,714,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after acquiring an additional 182,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,790,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 719,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 621,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.1376 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

