Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 5,152 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 169,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $29.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0441 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

