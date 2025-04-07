Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 17,142 Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MESO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of MESO stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mesoblast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

