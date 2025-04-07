Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 141 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000.

Get SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD opened at $118.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.83. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $131.72.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.