Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $29.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $583.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

