Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 485,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,274 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in OLO were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in OLO by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of OLO by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.42. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.76 million. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

