Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,004 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kemper were worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Kemper Stock Down 10.7 %

KMPR stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

