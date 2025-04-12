Brokerages Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT at $11.83

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of CYRX opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,359.71. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 58.7% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 79,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

