James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallatin Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,535,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in James River Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 428,636 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 93,348 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. James River Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

