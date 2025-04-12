Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

