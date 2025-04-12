Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.08.
Several research firms recently commented on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
