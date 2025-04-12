Financial Contrast: Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) versus Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) and Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arkema and Sunny Optical Technology (Group), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 0 0 0 1 4.00 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $10.30 billion 0.52 $452.40 million $4.87 14.39 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) $4.48 billion 1.70 $155.35 million N/A N/A

This table compares Arkema and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Sunny Optical Technology (Group).

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 3.82% 8.04% 4.17% Sunny Optical Technology (Group) N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Arkema has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arkema beats Sunny Optical Technology (Group) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arkema

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets. This segment also offers performance polymers, such as specialty polyamides, PVDF, polyimides, fluorospecialties, and polyetherketoneketone; and performance additives which includes molecular sieves, organic peroxides, thiochemicals, and hydrogen peroxide. The Advance Materials and Coating Solutions segment offers coating solutions, including comprising EU/US acrylics and coating resins; coating additives, such as sartomer photocure resins and coatex rheology additives. This segment also provides decorative paints, industrial coatings, and adhesives; and solutions for applications in the paper, superabsorbent, water treatment and oil and gas extraction, and 3D printing and electronics industries. The Intermediates segment provides fluorogases and acrylics; and industrial intermediate chemicals used in construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, coatings, and water treatment sectors. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets. Its Optoelectronic Products segment comprise handset camera modules, three dimensional optoelectronic products, vehicle modules, and other optoelectronic modules. The company's Optical Instruments segment includes microscopes and intelligent inspection equipment for testing. Its optoelectronic-related products are used in handsets, digital cameras, vehicle imaging and sensing systems, security surveillance systems, virtual reality/augmented reality, and robots, which are combined with optical, electronic, algorithm, and mechanical technologies. In addition, the company engages in the research and development of infrared and semiconductor technologies; trading of optical instruments and optoelectronics products; property leasing activities; and development, service, and consultation of technology; provision of financing services; and import and export agency services. It operates primarily in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Yuyao, China.

