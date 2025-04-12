Reviewing Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC)

Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) and Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and Precision Drilling”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Integrated Roofing $37.31 million 0.03 -$27.40 million ($0.03) 0.00 Precision Drilling $1.90 billion 0.30 $81.15 million $5.38 7.90

Precision Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Integrated Roofing. Solar Integrated Roofing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

48.9% of Precision Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solar Integrated Roofing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and Precision Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Integrated Roofing -623.62% N/A N/A Precision Drilling 5.87% 6.72% 3.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and Precision Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Integrated Roofing 0 0 0 0 0.00 Precision Drilling 0 1 2 0 2.67

Precision Drilling has a consensus price target of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.65%. Given Precision Drilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Solar Integrated Roofing.

Volatility & Risk

Solar Integrated Roofing has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Drilling has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Solar Integrated Roofing on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the geothermal, oil and natural gas industry. This segment offers services include land and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and repair of drilling and service rig equipment. In addition, it operates land drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and the Middle East, as well as operates AlphaAutomation, AlphaApps, and AlphaAnalytics data services. The company offers EverGreen suite of environmental solutions comprising EverGreenMonitoring, EverGreenEnergy, and EverGreen Fuel Cell. The Completion and Production Services segment provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; equipment rentals; and camp and catering services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. This segment operates well completion and workover service rigs in Canada and the United States. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

