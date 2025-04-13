Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 366 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of ITOT stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.13.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
