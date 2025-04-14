AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

