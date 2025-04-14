Broyhill Asset Management Takes Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Broyhill Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 70.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 56,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 44,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 298,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NXP opened at $13.62 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.