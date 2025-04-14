LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,285,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 297,136.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after buying an additional 427,877 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,985,000 after acquiring an additional 358,868 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 584,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,104,000 after acquiring an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 350,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 239,803 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

