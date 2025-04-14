XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,426,000 after buying an additional 260,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,321,000 after purchasing an additional 200,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,023,000 after purchasing an additional 159,597 shares during the period. York GP Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,859,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,227.36. The trade was a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 77 shares of company stock valued at $101,373 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,235.66 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $555.71 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,321.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,271.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

