Broyhill Asset Management Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000. Coca-Cola FEMSA makes up about 3.0% of Broyhill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $93.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

See Also

