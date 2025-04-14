Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Copart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 123,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 203,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $59.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

