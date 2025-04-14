XTX Topco Ltd Invests $2.25 Million in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Loews by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Loews by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Loews by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 37,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of L opened at $84.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $72.91 and a twelve month high of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,105,529 shares in the company, valued at $604,538,407.32. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,055. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on L

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.