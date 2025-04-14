Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,420,000 after purchasing an additional 98,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,651,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,815,000 after purchasing an additional 573,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,405,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,559,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.40.

HLI opened at $151.31 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.14 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day moving average is $172.24.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

