Broyhill Asset Management Invests $266,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,240 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 930.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Shell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

