First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Raised by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 450,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 66,722 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $54.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

