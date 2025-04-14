STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 207.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,211 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM opened at $20.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STM. TD Cowen lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.