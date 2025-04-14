XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 20,807 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

