Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $97.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

