DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded at KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DD. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE DD opened at $58.80 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,734,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 24,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.